In light of recent school shootings, walkouts were organized across the nation on April 5, 2023.
Students at Damonte Ranch High School participated in the protest against gun violence by walking out of class. A code red on Monday was a major driving force in the organized school walkout. A junior at Damonte Ranch high school, Olivia Rich says, "On Monday we had a code red, and it wasn't our first code red, and it won't be our last. And I had to text all my loved ones and tell them that I loved them and that if anything happens, they mean the world to me".
The fear and emotion the students said they experienced is what caused them to walkout. Though many of the students said they would rather be in class with friends than protesting against gun violence. Some of the students in attendance also said they were participating to spark a change for their family members in the future.
In addition, the students mention there needs to be stricter gun regulations that can help prevent school shootings. Brooke Williams, a senior at Damonte Rach high school tells us, "We need to take account of peoples mental health when we're talking about gun violence as well, because we shouldn't just be giving a gun out to anybody".
Students who participated in the protest were marked as truant by their teachers and were not allowed to return back inside, though many of the students said that was unfair.