Students at one Carson City elementary school are learning about animal science after Canadian Geese took up residence under a play structure.
'Mother Goose' nestled her eggs under the structure at Fritsch Elementary School.
The Carson City School District says once school officials learned Canadian Geese have established nests, they are federally protected, so they fenced off the play area.
Now fourth graders in Mrs. Overstreet's class are learning and applying life sciences both outside and inside the classroom!
Students have learned how to build their own nests out of natural materials and have tested with chicken eggs for wind and erosion.
Once geese lay eggs in a specific location, they often return the following year. So, this may be something students and teachers may be studying and observing on an annual basis.
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)