As we've been reporting, hundreds of private school students are poised to lose access to Opportunity Scholarships because the Nevada Legislature did not renew the funding.
However, Governor Joe Lombardo is stepping in and asking for unallocated federal COVID-19 relief dollars to restore the funding.
"When we look at what this governor is doing by adding money to this opportunity program, saving these scholarships for these 600 kids, we are excited, and also we would like him to not give up," said Power2Parent President and Founder Erin Phillips.
After the Nevada Legislature decided to not renew Opportunity Scholarships, the cap was essentially shrunk in half from $11.4 Million to $6.6 Million.
With just days left until the start of the new school year, it' getting down to the wire for some families.
"Of course these are parents who care deeply about education but don't have the same resources of other families so they can't just pick up and go to somewhere else and find another school to go to," said Phillips.
As of the Friday, the Legislature's Interim Finance Committee has 15 days to approve or reject Governor Lombardo's plan.
"The hope is they will make this decision in a very expedited fashion, prior to the 15 days. The hope is that Nevada Democrats' who refused to fund this whole program essentially through the legislative session will hear this and will grant this COVID relief money for this program. This money is not allocated to any other program, so it really makes a lot of sense to help these families," said Phillips.
The way Opportunity Scholarships work is that fundraising organizations, known as Scholarship Grant Organizations (SGO'S) sell tax credits to private businesses in exchange for donations to the Opportunity Scholarship Program.
"They're tax credits, so essentially a tax credit has to be raised by a business in exchange for a modified business tax, so these organizations are the one's that go and secure funding," said American Federation for Children Senior Fellow Valeria Gurr.
Nevada Silver State Scholarships sent out a statement saying, quote: "We cannot renew over 400 scholarships, and we only have enough funding left for 42 students this year."
Opponents argue that because the scholarships are coming from tax credits, it's ultimately drawing tax dollars from public schools.
"It's nice messaging that it's not coming directly from the state budget, and it's a tax issue, but it's not necessarily the whole picture if you look at the lack of revenue we have in the state," said Battle Born Progress Communications Director Amber Falgout.
Opponents further argue that in addition to taking public funding away from the state, it's not actually helping the lowest of income families..
"The average household income for a family of four who received a private school voucher, depending the program they received it in was about $54,000 and $57,000, I believe, so that's not necessarily folks that we would consider low income," said Falgout.
Falgout says she's skeptical that Opportunity Scholarships are enough money for many low income families to actually afford.
"When we're looking at a family of four who is making $35,000 as a household income, no one has a very good answer for how they come up with the rest of that money," said Falgout.
But, proponents argue the scholarships do impact low income families because the qualifying income doesn't 300% of the federal poverty line.
"With the Opportunity Scholarship Program, the families who receive those dollars have to qualify based on an income, and so it is one a sliding scale, and to qualify it has to be 300% of the poverty limit and below is the income level these families have to be making to qualify, so we know that these families are low income families, and the schools that they are attending are in more lower income areas, so a lot of families that are in these schools who are losing these scholarships, they're zoned for Title 1 schools. A lot of the schools are already doing really poorly and are not working for kids anyway," said Phillips.
The Nevada Department of Education reports that of the 1,400 students who received opportunity scholarships last year, 54% were minorities.
We will continue to follow the debate surrounding Opportunity Scholarships in Nevada as we get closer to the Interim Finance Committee's early August deadline to make a decision on Governor Lombardo's plan.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://doe.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/nde.doe.nv.gov/content/Private_Schools/Reports/2022-2023_NevadaEducational_Choice_Scholarship_Report.pdf