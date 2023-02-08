A youth confidence workshop put on by the Karma Box Project, ReDirect Youth Outreach, and the Reno Police Department was hosted at ReDirect Athletics this afternoon. It was the second time they've held the event, the first being in November.
They say the first event last fall was a success and they plan on holding this workshop every quarter for different schools.
They say they hope the workshops will help decrease the growing rate of suicide and drug use within the youth, teens and young adults in our community.
The workshop is designed to help them understand themselves and others around them while also giving them a support system to lean on helping them grow as individuals while learning these skills.
Grant Denton, the Executive Director of the Karma Box Project explains "You need a support group, you need someone you can trust, and part of that's also understanding if you want to be a good person, be a good citizen and this whole experiment that we call life is bigger than just us."
The workshop also helps youth discover self worth while helping those around them. They also teach self-defense tactics they can use to defend themselves if needed. While also helping them gain a sense of confidence, value and self-respect. Denton mentions "It's important that we understand a lot of times bullying doesn't just come from a kid who just wants to be hurtful and mean...hurt people, hurt people."
He also says it's important to engage kids into the community and learn things outside of their regular routine. Melody Cote, a mother who enrolled her son into the workshop says, "I know he has already gained an inner drive and kind of like grabbing on to his own life and deciding to steer it." Those with kids participating in the workshop say sometimes it's easier for their kids to learn from life coaches other than themselves. As a parent, they say their whole mission is to prepare their kids for the outside world.
Denton explains, "they say that what you keep in life is a direct proportion to what you feel like you're worth. If you don't feel like you're worth anything you don't keep anything... so, how do you build self worth? And it's by doing...doing stuff and getting out and engaging."