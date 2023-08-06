As students and professionals prepare to head back to school there is now nearly $12 billion devoted to public education system over the next two years.
Now, legislative Democrats are touting the positive impacts that this $2 billion budgetary increase will have on Nevada's students and teachers.
"Because of the new pupil centered funding formula spearheaded by democrats in the 2019 session, we were able to allocate more than $2 billion, $2 billion, additional dollars to education this session. This represents a staggering 26% increase per pupil funding from last year to this school year," explained (D-Las Vegas) Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager.
Democrats are also focused on investing and retaining qualified educators.
"That legislation sets aside $250 million dollars as a matching fund to see much needed pay raises. the funding combined with the additional $2 billion investment paves the way for substantial increases," said Yeager.
"We know that what we have done this past legislative session is to put not only a historic amount of money into classrooms and into public education here in the state of Nevada, but also invest in those educators who make a difference for each and every one of those students every single day. Educators are now going to be reimbursed for out-of-pocket supplies that they are providing for students when they do that. School districts are able to access additional funds to help with educator raises and we are here to not only ensure that folks know that we have put that investment for our teachers, for our support staff, to ensure they are being paid what owed. But, also so the school district hears that we are very much behind that and we expect that they're going to show up and have to pay those educators and support staff," said (D-Las Vegas) Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.
Educators are now being reimbursed for out-of-pocket school supply expenses.
Early childhood literacy will get $140 million over the next two years.
There are multiple new laws to hold districts accountable for their spending.
"How the funds are being spent, and what improvements are being made in the education system. The funding also comes with accountability in the form of Assembly Bill 517 which has our auditors, the best in the business doing regular audits of the school districts," said Yeager.
Finally, last week we reported that Speaker Yeager said that they did not discuss opportunity scholarships during the legislature.
A point of clarification: Speaker Yeager's meaning was that at no time during the legislature were discussions raised regarding how existing students benefiting from opportunity scholarships would lose their ability to attend their current schools if the funding cap was reduced.
"Of course, there were conversations about whether we should substantially increase the funding. I mean the Governor wanted $5 million at one point, and then they wanted $50 million, but there was never, ever, ever, a discussion that if we did not do something with the funding rather than the $6.6 million in law, that students would potentially lose the opportunity to stay at their schools." said Yeager.
Additionally, we received this statement from Speaker Yeager:
"While further expansion of the opportunity scholarship program was debated, and ultimately rejected, during the legislative session, at no time was I alerted that without additional funding from the Legislature (beyond the tax credits of $6,655,000 per year authorized under NRS 363B.119(4)), existing students in the program would lose the ability to stay in their current schools. Had I known that, I would have sought a solution to limit future growth of the program while ensuring that no student's current educational path was disrupted."
As we've been reporting, hundreds of students are poised to lose their opportunity scholarships and Governor Joe Lombardo is requesting $3.2 Million in unallocated federal COVID dollars to help those students attend the same private school they went to last year.
The democrat-controlled Interim Finance Committee will hear Governor Lombardo's pitch on Wednesday, August 9th. They have questions regarding accountability and transparency.
"We are working through that proposal now, and gathering the information to help us as legislators make an informed decision with respect to that request which is on next week's agenda," said Yeager during Wednesday's presser.