There is just two weeks left in the 82nd Nevada Legislature, and lawmakers need to pass a budget by June 5th, the final day of the session.
Even though Nevada Democrats hold a majority of the offices, they don't hold all the cards, as we saw last week with the Governor Joe Lombardo’s veto of three key democratic gun reform bills.
Education has become a contention point between Lombardo and Democrats.
On Tuesday morning conservative PAC ‘Service First Fund’ released a series of ads attacking democratic legislators for not supporting Lombardo’s AB400 proposal to expand opportunity scholarships for students to go to the school of their choice.
Democrats have held hearings on AB400 but did not put the bill up for a final passage vote.
"When you look at bill that adds money, essentially adds opportunities for those kids to escape a failing public school. That should not be political, that should not be a political talking point, and they are essentially holding these kids’ hostage in these failing schools for political purposes,” said Power2Parent President and Co-founder Erin Phillips.
Republicans are also saying Senate Democrats are blocking the Lombardo’s Safer and Supportive Schools Act, AB330.
In the Assembly, AB330 got overwhelming bipartisan support with a 38 to 4 vote in favor.
But, it has not gotten a hearing by Senate Democrats in time for committee deadline.
“It hasn't been scheduled and the schedule is what counts. It needs to be scheduled. I mean I will be happy, you will see me completely redact and apologize for saying anything negative about the majority party, the controlling party, if they give it a hearing,” said (R-Carson City) Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill.
Senate Democrats Spokesperson Mindy Pressman sent KTVN a response:
“Democrats have advanced numerous bills to keep students and young people safe, including raising the age to purchase assault-style weapons from 18 to 21 – a bill that the Governor immediately vetoed. Last week, the Senate Education Committee heard and passed Assembly Bill 285, a comprehensive school safety bill supported by teachers, school administrators, and child welfare advocates and that was written by Assemblywoman Angie Taylor, herself a former Washoe School board member. assembly bill 330 remains alive for further discussion,” wrote NV Senate Democrats Spokesperson Mindy Pressman.
Last week Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro exempted Lombardo's bill, so it's still alive, and could be used as leverage for final budget negotiations.