For the first time since 2015, the Reed High School We The People team took home first place at the state championship in Las Vegas in February.
“I was confident but also not expecting it,” said Adele Espinosa, a Senior at Reed High School. “It was a very good feeling. It didn't feel real."
“I was like, we got to get Mr. Towell one more state championship,” said Jaron Waller, another student in the program. “It's been a little bit, so we need to make this happen."
We The People is a civics education program that promotes civic competence and responsibility among high school students. At Reed High School, it is more than just a class, it's a passion for both the students and their teacher, Mark Towell.
Towell, the teacher leading the program, explains that the program involves a competition where students prepare and present mock congressional hearings on constitutional issues. However, it is not just about winning the competition, it's about learning how to be an engaged citizen and understanding the importance of civic participation.
"They're forced into more civil dialog, a higher level of enlightenment of 'being above the frey' of the typical political chaos,” said Towell.
One of the students, Scott Fackrell, says that the program has opened his eyes to the importance of civic engagement. "Everything is becoming increasingly political, so it's important we know what's going on,” said Fackrell.
Reed High students will now participate in the national competition in Washington D.C in April, Before April, the students will put several hours in each week to prepare themselves.
"It's a lot of work,” said Isaias Torres, a senior at Reed. “Every Wednesday we have a meeting here at five. It lasts until 8:00pm. It is supposed to, but sometimes it runs a little long, but it's all work."
The cost to get to Washington D.C. is $2,600 per student, which means the program is trying to raise over $31,000. Towell says if you feel like helping, they will be very grateful for that support.
“If this is inspiring to anyone, if they want to support these students who have worked really hard, then we are well short on funds,” said Towell.
If you would like to support students, you can email Mr. Towell at mtowell@washoeschools.net