Today marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a massive military invasion of Ukraine.
As millions of Ukrainians fled the violence, so too did hundreds of thousands of Russians.
Putin's war has spurred a mass exodus of at least 900,000 Russians so far.
While Ukrainian refugees were embraced in the West - many countries have shunned Russians - by imposing entry restrictions or denying new Visas.
Our Josh Meny went to high school with Russian emigrate, Anatoly ‘Tolya’ Bragin.
Tolya and his family made the brave choice to flee Russia because they refuse to follow Putin's tyranny.
And for doing so -- they have been displaced for nearly a year - blocked from finding refuge in certain countries, and face great uncertainty in their future.
"The most common feeling was fear because nobody knew what was coming,” said Anatoly ‘Tolya’ Bragin.
February 24th 2022 was the red line. Tolya and his wife Julia took their two-year-old daughter out of Russia.
"When the war started I understood it was not a safe place / when it's war it implies that certain freedoms are suppressed even more. Not that we had a lot of freedom, to begin with,” explained Tolya.
Tolya left after the initial invasion, but before Putin's *partial mobilization* - in which the Russian government conscripted more than a hundred and forty thousand untrained civilian men.
"Until it comes to everyone's house, what does mobilization mean, even when they call it partial mobilization, they can just take however many people they want.” said Tolya.
Tolya accepted an English speak math and physics teaching job in Latvia, but bureaucratic red tape in the former soviet state made it impossible for them to stay.
"Latvia is not good friends with Russia, so since it's on the border, I don't what really happened, if they were afraid of Russians or not, but they stopped issuing Visas to Russians.,” Tolya went onto say "Citizens of one country, of one nation, being treated the same way because of one crazy dictator is something I would not expect to see in the 21st century.>
Tolya has found a similar teaching position in Turkey, where their current situation is more stable.
Meanwhile, conditions for his countrymen back home in Russia are horrible.
"There is no independent media, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are all banned so sources of information, regular people cannot get,” explained Tolya.
For any Russians even thinking of sharing an alternative view, they live in a terror state.
"Everything that is not correlated with an official government statement, was considered to be ‘fakes.’ And, for these ‘fakes’ some people just got fines but some people got jail time."
For so many Russians who still need to escape - and for those who would someday like to return home - the situation is desperate and uncertain.
"It's been very sad that in the 21st Century, that first of all there is a war. That's sad thing number one. The second thing is that people escaping the war would be treated as if they're a part of it.”
Tolya has accepted a job teaching for a private Russian/English school in the United States.
Now he is going through a rigorous work visa application process with the goal of hopefully being accepted here before the start of the next academic school year.