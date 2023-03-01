Some schools have announced delays or cancellations for Wednesday, March 1 due to forecasted weather conditions.
All Washoe County schools (including Incline) will be closed for Wednesday March 1. Students will engage in distance learning.
Grab-and-go lunches will be available for students from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Clayton Middle School, O'Brien Middle School, Pine Middle School, Sky Ranch Middle School, and Wooster High School.
All Carson City School District schools will have a snow day.
Following an assessment of the anticipated overnight weather and road conditions around The University of Nevada, Reno campus and Northern Nevada area, a decision has been made to delay the start of nonessential campus operations until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1.
At Truckee Meadows Community College, all web and web-live classes, and remote operations, will continue as scheduled. However, TMCC physical locations including the childcare center will open at 10 am on 3/1, due to expected hazardous driving conditions. All face-to-face classes and on campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled.
Due to a forecast of improving weather conditions, Western Nevada College officials have decided to delay the opening of the Carson City and Douglas campuses and the Child Development Center on Wednesday, March 1. The Carson City and Douglas campuses and the CDC will begin operations at 10 a.m. The college’s Fallon campus is planning to start operations at 8 a.m. as usual.
With continued snow, road conditions and campuses still buried in snow, all classes will be cancelled in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Tuesday.
Following an assessment of the weather and hazardous road conditions around the location and surrounding areas, a decision has been made to suspend in-person classes and non-essential operations at The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Wednesday, March 1.
Due to the accumulation of snow and hazardous road conditions, all Storey County School District schools will be on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, March 1st. If weather conditions worsen, we will notify you of a snow day tomorrow morning.
Douglas County School District will have a snow day.
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will observe a snow day for March 1.
St. John's Children's Center will be on a two hour delay Wednesday.
St. Albert the Great Catholic School and St. Albert the Great Child Development Center will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1.
Newton Learning Center will have a distance learning day.
Mater Academy will be closed due to hazardous road conditions.
Lion and Lamb Christian School will be closed because of the weather.
Pinecrest Academy will be closed.
Oasis Academy will be on a 2-hour delay due to road conditions.
St. John's Children's Center will be closed.
St. Albert the Great Catholic School and St. Albert the Great Child Development Center will be closed.
Little Learners Preschool will be closed.