During the Washoe County School Districts Board of Trustees meeting on January 11, the board made a change on state guidance minimizing the 10-day exclusion period due to COVID to 5 days.
Beginning on January 12, individuals who have been excluded because they had symptoms, have tested positive for COVID, or have been excluded due to exposure, may return after 5 days, so long as they are symptom free or symptoms are improving with no fever, diarrhea or vomiting for 24 hours without medications.
Because of the timing of the board's decision, during this transitional time, the District will adhere to the following direction: If the individual’s first day of exclusion was January 7 or earlier, they may return on the 12 assuming they are symptom-free. If the individual’s first day was the 8 up to the 13 they may return on the 18th assuming they are symptom-free. January 17 is a holiday.
The board also decided to continue to adhere to Emergency Directive 48 which mandates that all school staff and students, from kindergarten through 12th grade, must wear face coverings while inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status which Governor Sisolak signed in early August, 2021.
Earlier today, the Clark County School District decided to shut down for five days starting on Friday, January 14 due to “extreme staffing shortages” caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.