Washoe County School District held their first back-to-school kickoff event at the Livestock Events Center on Wednesday morning.
More than 5,000 on-contract district employees attended to listen to Superintendent Susan Enfield launch the strategic plan explaining the details of the districts commitments and promises to the community, guiding their educational mission.
The event featured musical performances by students and gave staff recognition for all the work they've done to support 61 thousand students and their families.
“I think that having an event where everyone can come together to be reminded none of us is in this work alone that we are a team, and we are WCSD and a district on the rise,” Superintendent Enfield said.
The new strategic plan is composed of a promise to know every student by name as well as recognizing each students' strengths and needs.
The district said they also want to focus on starting strong for every child. This includes investing heavily in early learning.
There is also a heavy focus on student belonging and growth, all so students can graduate as prepared as possible for the future they choose.
“I think I’m excited to see all that we accomplish now that we have such a clear plan that’s going to guide our decision making and guide our work, I think it’s going to be a historic time to be in the WCSD,” Enfield said.
She's confident this will be the districts best school year yet, and they're excited to welcome the student back into school.
They also hope to make the back-to-school kickoff event an annual occurrence.