The Reno Fire Department (RFD) would like to remind you to test your smoke alarms. When you change your clock this weekend for daylight savings time, take the opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarm as well.
Most fatal fires occur at night. “I have investigated too many fatality fires where the smoke alarm was either missing or did not work because of a missing battery," says Fire Marshal Tray Palmer. “A properly working smoke alarm will give you that extra time to escape and can save your life.”
The U.S. Fire Administration reports that three out of five deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.
Every home needs working smoke alarms to provide an early warning of fire.
Smoke alarms should be installed in all sleeping rooms, hallways that lead to sleeping areas, basements and each additional level of your home.
- Test alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.
- If you have a newer house, the smoke alarms throughout the home should be interconnected so thatwhen one goes off, they all go off.
- If your smoke alarm makes an annoying intermittent chirp, then your battery is probably low. Replace it immediately.
- Replace all smoke alarms when they are over 10 years old, or if they do not sound when tested.
- Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm and understands what to do when they hear it.
The Reno Fire Department has a limited number of smoke alarms for distribution to those in need.
Please call RFD’s main office at 775-334-2300 to request one.
More information can be found on the National Fire Protection Association website