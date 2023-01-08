Flips USA Gymnastics is excited to host the 41st Annual Flips Invitational at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino on Friday, January 20th - Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.
More than 400 female gymnasts from ages 5-18 will represent Nevada, California, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho at the event.
Athletes will be competing on the Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise throughout the weekend. Competition begins on Friday morning and concludes on Sunday afternoon. The top-level competitors, levels 8, 9, and 10 gymnasts, will be competing Friday evening starting at 4:30 pm.
Past Flips Invitational athletes have gone on to compete collegiately, been members of the USA National Team and represented the United States in Olympic competition.
Flips’ own Level 10 gymnast and high school senior, Mackenzie “Mack” Kelly, will compete Friday night. Mackenzie Kelly is a graduating senior from Reed High School.
She is a member of the Reed Student Counsel, Student Government, National Honor Society, and Reed Leadership. Throughout her long gymnastics career, she has maintained a 3.7 GPA or higher and has taken many honors classes. Some of her gymnastics highlights include placing 2nd at the 2018 level 8-10 Regional Championships, competing in the 2019 USA Gymnastics Level 9 Western Championships, and qualifying as an alternate to Nationals in 2022.
Mack would like to continue career as a collegiate gymnast and is deciding which direction to pursue.
The full session schedule is as follows:
Friday, January 20, 2023:
Session 1 – 9:00 am Xcel Gold
Session 2 – 11:30 am Xcel Platinum and Diamond
Session 3 – 2:00 pm Levels 4 and 5
Session 4 – 4:30 pm Levels 8, 9, and 10
Saturday, January 21, 2023:
Session 5 – 9:00 am Level 6 and 7
Session 6 – 11:30 am Xcel Bronze
Session 7 – 2:30 pm Xcel Silver
Sunday, January 22, 2023:
Session 8 – 9:00 am Level 3
Session 9 – 11:30 pm Level 2