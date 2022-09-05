Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
Winners for this year's 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off will be announced early Monday afternoon. 

Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. at the West End Plaza Event Stage. 

First place winner gets $10,000. 

This year, 21 teams competed for the big prize and served up more than 250,000 pounds of meat for the event.

Shuttle Service:

There are two free shuttles to and from the event.

1350 N. Wells Ave., Reno – Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center - SHUTTLE STOP

Monday, September 5:

• 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Event Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

510 Greenbrae Dr., Sparks – Greenbrae Shopping Center - SHUTTLE STOP

Monday, September 5: Event Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, go to NuggetRibCookOff.com and NuggetCasinoResort.com.

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Map