Winners for this year's 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off will be announced early Monday afternoon.
Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. at the West End Plaza Event Stage.
First place winner gets $10,000.
This year, 21 teams competed for the big prize and served up more than 250,000 pounds of meat for the event.
Shuttle Service:
There are two free shuttles to and from the event.
1350 N. Wells Ave., Reno – Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center - SHUTTLE STOP
Monday, September 5:
• 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Event Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
510 Greenbrae Dr., Sparks – Greenbrae Shopping Center - SHUTTLE STOP
Monday, September 5: Event Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
• 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information, go to NuggetRibCookOff.com and NuggetCasinoResort.com.