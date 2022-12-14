The Northern Nevada community is invited to go out to Cold Springs and take part in a Holiday Lights competition by being judges.
Resident and volunteer, Beck Marko says “This year is our largest year yet! We have 44 houses in the contest and seven categories to vote for your favorite house in. This is such a special tradition and it warms my heart to see so many come out and enjoy this amazing community.”
All votes for the competition must be submitted by December 18th at 9 p.m.
If you would like more information and the link to the digital map and ballot, you can visit the Cold Springs Family Center’s webpage at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/90b6cca5/grc1qKV27RGditKosebghQ?u=http%3A%2F%2Fcoldspringsfamilycenter.com%2F%3Fpage_id%3D20.