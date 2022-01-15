Today was the very first Wild Card Weekend of the year which means packed bars, lots of game day food and of course the fans all watching each game unfold together.
The Raiders and the Bengals played today, with the Bengals coming out on top in a 19 to 26 score while the Patriots and Bills also played against one another with a final score of 17 to 47 with the Bills gaining the win.
These Wild Card weekends are good business for bars and pubs, but especially important for the NFL teams trying to reach the Super Bowl this year.
Cynthia Favela, the General Manager of the Bully's in Sparks says "We're super excited! We plan on having a bunch of people come in, so it's going to be a good weekend."
Bryan Iratcabal, a Steelers Fan & Beer Steward for the The Growler Guys explains "It's win or go home and that's how the playoffs is, you win or go home so every team is definitely playing for a win right now."
As the Wild Card weekends first day came to an end, there were some fans out there for the underdog teams hoping to make it closer to moving up to the next level.
Chandra Jasso, a Raider Fan For Life tells us "It's the first Wild Card! And I do have faith in my Raiders."
Justin Hyman, another Die Hard Raiders Fan says "It's been long time for the Raiders, we worked hard this year to get where we are, there were points where I didn't think we'd make it here first round."
Iratcabal counters "I think the Raiders are going to lose and the 49ers are going to lose in round 2 of the playoffs."
But all of the fans who may not have thought their team was going to make it this far, are expecting nothing less than for them to now pull through their Wild Card game.
Jasso says "I'm ready to see Jacobs I'm ready to see... Carr better get it done, he better get it done... you better do good."
No matter what team each fan is rooting for, they all agreed some of the teams in this Wild Card weekend were quite unexpected.
Hyman mentions "I think there's teams that probably are deeply considered underdogs like us and the Steelers, we are not supposed to be here and look... we are here."
Some fans are even backing up multiple teams over the weekend, and would like to see them play one another in the Super Bowl to come.
Jasso says "I still have love for my 49ners... but lets go Raiders!"
Iratcabal mentions "A lot of people don't expect them to win, but me being a Steelers fan and them being the under dog right now, I'm going to support them. So hopefully they beat the Chiefs this weekend."
Tyler Huckabey, a 49ers Fan tells us his experience so far this season "There's a little bit of anxiousness... we're playing the Cowboys too so that's a big rivalry there a lot of history, my best friend is a Cowboys fan so we'll be talking about it."
These underdog teams are here to try and prove they all deserve a spot at the top.
Hyman says "I think it shows around the league that these other teams, powerhouse teams, that there's some up and coming teams, and we're ready to get you."
He also tells us he coaches little league football and watch college games, but when that's all over, the NFL is the primetime for football season.
Iratcabal concludes "People get a chance to go out and enjoy a beer and some food and watch their favorite team play in a playoff weekend, so it's just fun and exciting for everyone."
On Sunday the following games will be played:
- Cowboys v 49ers
- Steelers v Cheifs
- Bucks v Eagles
On Monday the Following game will be played concluding the first Wild Card weekend of the year:
- Rams v Cardinals