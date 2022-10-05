Legion Sports Fest to Bring 2500 Athletes to Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The 5th annual Your KratomTM Legion Sports Fest, a competition and convention for fitness enthusiasts, will take place Friday through Sunday, October 7 through 9 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, wherein an estimated 2500 athletes will compete in up to nine different fitness-related sports.
The competition draws athletes from the western region to compete for a $65,300 cash purse and will include such visuals as medieval armor fighting with swords and axes and individuals lifting cars.
The festival is open to members of the public, drawing spectators from northern Nevada and California to Arizona and Utah, and tickets start at $25 for single day passes.
Attendees will encounter competitive action for both amateur and professional athletes, showcasing their strength, physique, endurance and mental toughness.
Confirmed competitions include National Physique Committee (NPC) and IFBB Pro League Bodybuilding heats, Muay Thai, armored combat (wherein participants dress in full armor and spar), Olympic weightlifting, strongman and strongwoman, powerlifting, functional fitness, and armwrestling.
This year the Fest has additional strength competitions. In particular, the Olympic Weightlifting competition has also become the Nevada State Weightlifting Championship and Mountain South Weightlifting State Organization (WSO) Championships, a USA Weightlifting (USAW) sanctioned meet.
There will be three competitions running concurrently: Legion Open, open to USA Weightlifting members; Nevada State Championships, open to only USAW members with Nevada mailing addresses; and Mountain South WSO Championships, open to USAW members in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada or Utah and collegiate athletes looking to participate in a National University Qualifier.
The Fest will also include powerlifting events, Friday and Saturday competitions sanctioned by Powerlifting America and Sunday competitions sanctioned by the United Powerlifting Association.
Major professional and amateur bodybuilding events are scheduled as follows:
- Friday, October 7- IFBB Pro Masters Championship ($24,300 cash purse): world's largest competition for IFBB Pro Masters athletes within the nine divisions.
- Saturday, October 8 – NPC National Qualifier: National Physique Committee amateur national qualifier event with eight divisions.
- Sunday, October 9 - IFBB Pro League Open ($41,000 in cash prizes): Divisions include men's open bodybuilding, men's classic physique, men's physique, women's physique, fitness, bikini and wellness.
In addition to competitions, there will also be an expo, with hundreds of fitness vendors showcasing technology, supplements, apparel, nutritional products and in-person or online personal training solutions for individuals of all fitness levels. Deals within the expo include specials of up to 75% off during the first two hours of each day.
"Our company began in the Reno, Tahoe area 11 years ago,” said Chris Minnes, founder and owner of Legion Sports Fest and Center Podium productions. “We know how important active lifestyles are to the region and appreciate the commitment to quality events. We are confident this event will soon be in the upper echelon of the region's cornerstone events like Hot August Nights, the Balloon Races and the Reno Rodeo."
Legion Sports Fest is made possible by title sponsor Your KratomTMand presenting sponsor WOLFpak Bags. Division Sponsors o include Celsius Energy Drink, GRIPBELL, Team Built By Nando, VisitRenoTahoe.com, Fit Doc Productions and Global Formulas. Class level sponsors include Innovative Sports Nutrition, U.S. Navy SpecOps Recruiting, Naked Warrior CBD, Team FFLEX, JAWKU Speed, Team Atlas, Dynamic G Fitness, Body of Work Documentary, National Academy of Sports Medicine, U.S. Army Recruiting, Trifecta Meals, Rock 104.5 and A.C. Grace Company. Local sponsors include Rowdy Bars, Reno Regenerative Medicine, Tahoe Lake Love Vacations, Ageless Men's Health, Silk Diamond Apparel, Team Aesthetic Appeal, and Crunch Fitness Nevada.
To purchase tickets, individuals can click here.