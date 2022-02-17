[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada concludes second day of the Mountain West Championships in second place on Thursday afternoon. The Pack has a total of 561 points leading going into the third day, behind the San Diego State Aztecs (643 points), and ahead of in-state rivals UNLV (428 points).
Nevada’s afternoon started in the 500 free, with senior Caitlyn McHugh picking up a silver medal after recording a time of 4:50.13. Mariana Vignoli and Destiny Kling represented the Pack in the C-final, finishing in 20th and 21st, with times of 4:59.79 and 5:00.0, respectively.
In the next event, senior Julia Adamczyk was out-touched to finish in fourth place in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:00.82. Adamczyk was followed by seniors Donna dePolo in fifth (2:01.40) and Wiktoria Samula in sixth (2:02.12). Junior, Benedict Nagy represented the Pack in the B-final, finishing in tenth, with a time of 2:02.95. While senior, Gianni Pitto finished in 19th with a time of 2:04.54.
Senior, Josien Wijkhuijs and junior, Colette Berkenfield represented the Pack in the 50 free. Wijkhuijs finished in eighth place, with a time of 23.08, while Berkenfield (23.56) finished in 20th to conclude the swimming individual events.
In the 3-meter springboard, the Pack was led by senior, Isabel Vazquez Lopez, placing third place with a score of 366.10. Vazquez Lopez was followed by senior, Linnea Sorensen (339.55) in fourth, freshman Bailey Heydra (326.10) in sixth, and Lucia Gabino (317.20) in seventh.
To conclude the night, Nevada’s 400 medley relay squad composed of Kyla Alexander, dePolo, Wijkhuijs, and McHugh finished in third, with a time of 3:37.33.
The squad will be back in the pool tomorrow morning, at 10:30 PT for the prelims of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free, 100 breastroke, and 100 backstroke. In the afternoon, the finals will be starting at 4:30 PT. Scoring and streaming of the 2022 Mountain West Women's Swimming & Diving Championships will be available on the official Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships page.
Fans can also follow the results on Twitter (@NevadaSwimDive) and Instagram (@NevadaSwimDive) pages from the Nevada Swim and Dive team.