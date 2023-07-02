A number of new laws that are taking effect could impact your daily life. Let's take a look.
1. AB408 allows for police to tow vehicles of people who are accussed of reckless driving without even being arrested. If a person is driving in an unauthorized trick display, in other words, performing tricks, stunts, or other maneuvers on a public highway the new law authorizes law enforcement to remove or take physical control of the vehicle before a citation is issued.
2. "Rex's Law" or SB322 increases penalties for driving recklessly. Now a person can face 6 to 10 years in prison if they are found to have exceeded more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit in pedestrian safety way or school zone.
The bill is named after 13-year-old Rex Patchett who was hit killed by a speeding driver in front of his school in Henderson in 2022. The driver was going nearly 100 miles per hour and was sentenced to the maximum of 6 years. Now families of victims can seek tougher penalties.
3. AB383 - or the rights to contraception act" allows any woman prescribed birth control to ask her pharmacist to dispense a year's supply.
"We also passed a bill tonight that will ensure that people can get 12 months of birth control when they go to the pharmacy," said (D-Las Vegas) Senator Melanie Scheible directly following sine die on June th. The law applies even if the doctor's note is for the current threshold of three months, or less.
The law also strips businesses of their ability to claim a religious objection to insuring birth control.
4. AB457 requires Nevada motorists to replace their vehicle license plates every eight years. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says license plates begin to fade within 5-10 years, and law enforcement wants them to be more legible.
According to the Nevada DMV, 360,000 of Nevada's 720,000 plates are at least eight years old.
Standard license plates will cost $8 dollars while specialty plates will not have a replacement cost because they already have a $10 dollar levy for renewal.
The old-style blue plates which are painted and debossed are not subject to this new requirement. NV DMV began sending out notices yesterday.
5. Finally, SB294 requires gun dealers to provide a trigger locking device with every new gun sold.
There are more than 200 new state laws as of July 1st, and 2 News will continue to dig into them in the coming weeks.