Our Someone 2 Know has been an athlete since he was a little boy; skiing, soccer, baseball - Hayden Parga tried it all, and found track and football to be his favorites.
Now a Senior at Reno High School and quarterback for The Huskies, his love of sports and his heart for service are coming together as he uses his time on the field to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
We met up with Hayden as he was practicing with the Reno High team in the school gym. The feet were shuffling and the whistles were blowing;
Drills and conditioning indoors when the air quality outdoors is unhealthy - because the huskies don't take days off, and neither does senior quarterback Hayden Parga
“…over the spring into the summer and throughout the fall. Just being committed every single day, in and out, even on the weekends”.
He's been active in sports for as long as he can remember; at five years old, Parga ran his first track meet at Stanford. "I’m a sprinter. I run the 100, the 200 and the 400 and then the 4 X 1 and the 4 X 2 relays, as well.”
And outside of sports;
"My faith is something that is very important to me.”
Hayden says through his church he's learned to be of service to others; "It just really opens my heart up to the love I can show them.”
A few years ago, Parga learned about Jessie Rees - who, while fighting her own childhood cancer, found a way to help others.
"She wanted to spread joy by doing something for those kids at the hospital that couldn't go home so she would fill these brown paper bags with toys.”
Those gifts are now known as Joy Jars.
"Things for them to engage and just give them a boost of joy"
Jessie Rees lost her battle to cancer in 2012 when she was 12. Her family carries on her legacy with a foundation in her name;
“They are still sending out Joy Jars today. They've sent over 400,000 to all 50 states and over 50 countries.”
That is why Hayden plays for Jessie -wearing bright blue cleats - to raise money for Joy Jars and awareness about childhood cancer; “These cleats stand out, so everybody is gonna be looking at them and what is this, what does this represent? “
And if you can catch the fast-footed quarterback and sprinter, Hayden is happy to explain it as many times as needed;
"I'm glad that I can represent something that doesn't bring glory to myself but brings recognition to Jessie and her faith, as well"
If you see or hear the word NEGU (it’s pronounced NEE-goo), it's an acronym for “Never, Ever, Give-Up”. It's the motto of The Jessie Reese Foundation - and Hayden Parga
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. If you would like to support the cause - we have a link to Hayden's fundraising page below.
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/negu/HaydenParga