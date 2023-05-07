When Brynlee Peters, a fifth grader at Edith W. Fritsch Elementary in Carson City, began working on her entry for this year’s Free Fishing Day Poster Contest, she was inspired by a fishing trip to Lake Tahoe she took with her family.
“I remembered the last time we went on a fishing trip and all the things about it that made it fun were about being with family,” she said. “I thought about all the things my family would enjoy, like the fresh air and the memories we would make together.”
Her memories definitely paid off as Peters’ entry was selected out of hundreds of entries as the winner of the 2023 Free Fishing Day Poster Contest held by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
As the winner, her artwork will be featured on the Department’s Free Fishing Day poster, which is sent to all the schools in the state as well as NDOW offices as a reminder about Free Fishing Day. In addition, her work will also be displayed in the 2024 Nevada Fishing Guide.
Despite loving to draw, Peters states she never thought she would win anything with her pictures. “I’m super excited!” she said. “This is the first time I have won any contest with my art.”
Her fifth-grade teacher, Bonnie Benson, never had a doubt. “Brynlee is a talented artist. The work she does amazes me, and I knew she could win the contest.”
Not only did Brynlee win, but she also enjoys fishing. “It’s a fun activity, especially with my family! My favorite memory of fishing is when my family had a contest to see who could catch the first fish,” said Peters, who was quick to point out that she won the contest that day.
Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, June 10. The statewide event allows anglers to fish any public fishing water in the state without a fishing license or trout stamp, while all limits and other regulations apply.
Visit ndow.org to find out more about Free Fishing Day events taking place locally.