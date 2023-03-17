Several states, including California and New York, have new laws dealing with the manufacture of man-made "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. They are widely used and the components break down very slowly over time.
"They're in just about everything, most particularly things like waterproof clothing," said Kurt Hoge of Reno Type, a business that deals with a lot of that kind of apparel.
PFAS can be found in our drinking water, soil, food, and all kinds of manufactured products. According to the EPA, exposure to some of these chemicals have known health effects, including increased risk of some cancers, reproductive effects like decreased fertility, and developmental delays in children. But for companies that deal with goods that could contain these chemicals, it's hard to figure out if they do or not.
"Here's the challenge," Hoge said. "There isn't any labeling requirement that says this item contains PFAS. If we want to know for sure if there's PFAS in something we don't have a way to find out; we just don't know. All we can do is be very aware of the things we do know, we pay attention to California's Proposition 65 labeling laws. Some day, the PFAS are going to be included in that."
New legislation in some states bans the use of PFAS in manufacturing, and other states could follow that trend. But that won't have an effect on things made in other states or outside the country, so it's unclear just what kind of impact the new laws will have.
"We as consumers, as general business people, just don't have enough information to dramatically change how we're doing it," Hoge said. "I talked to some of the largest manufacturers of sportswear in the country and asked them what the heck they are doing, and all they could say is, we're pretty sure we're going to be developing alternatives soon. We'll get back to you. That's really where we are."
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to limit PFAS in drinking water to the lowest level that tests can detect. A final ruling on that is expected by the end of the year.
More information: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/pfas-explained