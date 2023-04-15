Cabela's held a Community Appreciation Day with vendors, food trucks and live music. The event supports outdoor recreation, conservation and public safety.
There were rows of vendors including the Sparks Police Department, veterans support groups, parks and recreation and tons of outdoor activity booths.
Rick Brown, the Event Coordinator for the Community Appreciation Day says, "It doesn't cost any of our vendors to be out here and participate we just want them to fit within that chronology of conservation and outdoor recreations."
Denise Whetzel, the Administrator for the Battle Born Off-Roaders Facebook group explains how this event can be education for the community "Sometimes you don't know what's offered to you like the CERT, they have great information there on just being a safe person, or being a responsible off-roader, or just being a responsible person in the community and that's what it's about."
Whetzel mentions her groups booth was fundraising for tactical vests for K-9's.
She says these events are great for fundraising because there's always a ton of foot traffic "It's a great place to network to come out and see the resources our area has; Cabela's is a wonderful host and people are just so friendly, and it's a great day and the weather is beautiful." Whetzel tells us.
Brown also mentions they'll be holding another Community Appreciation Day event in the fall around October.