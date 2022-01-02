One storm has passed and we have another one on the way. We've already seen travel delays and cancellations due to weather, but that hasn't quite stopped the airport from seeing a huge number of travelers come through.
Officials told us, with all the passenger foot traffic this holiday season, the airport is back to pre-pandemic levels. They say the airport see's about 13,000 to 14,000 passengers on their busiest days of travel during the holidays, but they say the recent weather has caused some challenges.
Stacey Sunday, the Director of Corporate Communications at the Reno International Airport says "Cancellations and delays are never fun, and those decisions are made by the airlines not the airport so they always kind of surprise us too. We just try our best with our customer service teams to keep passengers happy."
Karin Fujikawa, a Traveler From San Jose adds "There's no reason to get upset because that's not going to help anybody or anything."
Fujikawa says, unexpected things happen in life, and when travelling you have to be prepared for anything while also remembering to pack your patience.
Fujikawa says "I'm sorry, it probably effects a lot of other travelers, but me and my husband just roll with it."
Officials say, a flight can be delayed or cancelled even when weather is across the country, but there were some other set backs as well.
Sunday tells us "Snow removal has been big piece of it, and then you probably heard of some parking challenges we've had over the past couple of months of just being really full."
For most passengers, the weather didn't stop them from traveling for the holidays.
Sunday mentions "Looking at the numbers today we're going to be seeing about the same amount of passengers we've been seeing tomorrow, so that's pretty exciting. They're high numbers and we're just happy people feel comfortable about traveling again."
Sunday says, even though in Reno we may not be used to it, but because of how busy it is, she asks that passengers show up 2 hours early for their flights. That way you can ensure you won't miss it, and be prepared for anything that might come up unexpectedly.
Sunday adds "Make sure your cell phone is charged so you do get those airline alerts in case there's changes, and then pack snacks, and a refillable water bottle that way you can have the most comfortable travel experience that you can."
As for cancelations for future storms when traveling with an airline.
Fujikawa says "I mean, there's nothing we can do about it, it is what it is."