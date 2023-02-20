During holiday weekends, the Lake Tahoe area can be popular, especially when it snows. Many make their way up to the mountains to enjoy snowshoeing, skiing and sledding. However, not all sledding locations are sanctioned areas, leaving the possibility of excess trash and litter being left behind.
Over on Spooner Summit, where an unsanctioned sledding location is often used by tourists and locals, trash is also left behind. According to Keep Tahoe Blue members, during the winter of 2020 through 2021, approximately 3,000 pounds of trash were removed at Spooner Summit.
Chris Joseph, the Communications Director for Keep Tahoe Blue, says, “What’s important is managing the impacts, right? So, there's not litter that harms the lake or you’re not parking off the side of the highway endangered yourself or others just to go have a little fun in the snow.”
Keep Tahoe Blue has also received numerous parking complaints of many parking illegally or running across the freeway to make it to the hill to go sledding, but Joseph says there are sanctioned sledding locations available to the public even if you do have to pay for parking.
Richard Davis, a Reno local, tells us, “I do know that local law enforcement will do a pretty good job of enforcing and ticketing, so they create a disincentive for people.”
Alex Lumbard, a tourist from Windsor, California adds, “My wife’s sister and husband said that she got a parking ticket yesterday for parking somewhere where they were going snowshoeing where they shouldn’t have been.”
Joseph says you can find sanctioned sledding areas in North and South Tahoe, Stateline and the Meyers area.