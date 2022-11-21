Thanksgiving is coming up fast this week, even with higher gas prices travelers think the traffic will be heavy with people traveling for the holiday. They recommend the best time to leave is as soon as possible.
Richard Perez, a Reno resident says you’ll want to "Try to beat the traffic before it gets slammed, and you don't make it in time."
Travel experts project that this holiday travel season will be one of the busiest since before the pandemic.
Residents from all over are saying they always look out for crowds, traffic and the weather when traveling through the mountains during the holidays. Mick Melvin, a Truckee resident explains how to prepare for the journey "If you're going over the summit you never know, carry chains, there's always something going on, on the highway."
Dan Norton, a Sacramento resident adds "Number one, there's a lot of traffic on the road if you're in cars so you have to be cautious of people."
Traveling long distance also comes with paying high prices for gas. According to GasBuddy Nevada gas prices have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging around $4.82.
Their report also mentions Nevada’s cheapest station since yesterday was around $3.82, that’s in Battle Mountain. With the most expensive being $6.33.
Some travelers recommend traveling with friends and family to save money. They also say gas stations along the freeway tend to be higher in price than fueling up closer to town. Norton says, "Gas prices are really high, but a lot of people are traveling anyways." Perez adds "They're crazy expensive, I mean I just filled up $150 and the trucks not full yet."
Many travelers say they leave early in the morning so they can beat the afternoon traffic. They also mention to help keep their trip less stressful, to pack your patience and always be prepared.