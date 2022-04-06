Badge on the Bus is an operation that targets unsafe driving around buses and commercial vehicles. To carry out the operation, Reno Police officers got inside RTC buses, to have a better look at the issue.
They watched traffic, letting police officers who were outside, on motorcycles, know who to pull over, and why. Some of drivers were pulled over for being on their phone, expired tags, distracted driving, but driving aggressively and not being careful around a bus is the main reason for why they carried this operation today.
"They do take more distance to stop, they do have to take wide turns, so there are safety aspects when it comes to driving around commercial vehicles," says Reno Police Department community engagement officer Stephen Greenlee.
Reno Police issued 43 tickets and 12 warnings.