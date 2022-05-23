Bike boxes are part of the City of Reno's new project designed to improve access and connectivity for residents and visitors. The City is creating what it calls micromobility-specific infrastructure downtown.
The boxes are painted in some intersections along the bike path you may have seen on Virginia Street downtown. It allows cyclists more visibility and space, but it means cars should stop before they see the lines on the ground.
The box should help not only cyclists but anyone who isn't driving a car, like scooters, but they only work when people notice them.
"We have made the suggestion that they paint it like other cities do, and little subtle differences like that can be the difference between life or death," says Ky Plaskon, president of the Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance.
Plaskon says along with painting the bike box, there are more steps to be taken to improve the micromobility vision, like the continuation of the bike path.
The City will be testing this program until November and they are welcoming feedback until then.