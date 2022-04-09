Police in Elko are looking for a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in early April.
On April 3, 2022 around 12:05 a.m., a 38-year-old Elko man was walking his bicycle on Oak St. near the intersection of A St. in Elko.
A vehicle described as an older model white sedan, possibly an import model, was traveling on A St. and turned eastbound onto Oak St. at approximately 25 mph which then struck the victim.
The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop to render aid and fled the scene.
Evidence at the scene suggested the bicycle was drug for several feet before becoming dislodged from the suspect vehicle.
The victim who sustained significant injuries, including a broken leg and pelvis stated he believed the suspect vehicle was occupied by two people.
He was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (NNRH) and later transported to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.
Anyone with information that may assist officers in identifying the suspect driver or locating the vehicle involved in this incident is encouraged to contact dispatch at 775-777-7300.
(Elko Police assisted in this story.)