With the holidays just around the corner, millions of people are expected to pass through airports across the nation to celebrate with friends and family across the country.
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is preparing for a large influx of visitors this holiday season and airport staff is working around the clock to make the travel experience festive, stress-free, and safe.
RNO recommends arriving at least two hours early is most important due to parking, airline check-in, and TSA security screening. Impending inclement weather in the days leading up to Christmas may also affect the ease of movement in and out of RNO.
Traveling during the holidays can be stressful and if you do have a little extra time, RNO invites visitors to check out the New Year’s Resolution Wall and Paws 4 Passengers therapy dogs. Playing off the great success of the Gratitude Wall during Thanksgiving, passengers can share their resolutions for 2022 from December 27 – January 4. Paws 4 Passengers teams are also scheduled December 22, 23, 26 and January 2 to bring smiles and calm to airport guests.
RNO has developed a comprehensive parking plan to accommodate holiday travelers, relocating airport employees to outlying lots has freed up over 400 spaces. Also, RNO’s partnership with the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority will provide 750 overflow spaces at the Convention Center with round-trip shuttle transportation to and from the airport. Only if needed, passengers may also be directed to the Sure Stay Hotel and outdoor rental car lots.
Please watch for overflow parking signs and staff directing traffic and handing out maps during peak times.
RNO also recently launched a website feature that shows real-time parking availability. To help make an informed decision before arriving at the airport, passengers should visit www.renoairport.com to see current space counts. Uber, Lyft, taxis, public transportation or catching a ride with a friend or relative is an option, as well.
Please remember the following tips:
- Arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure
- Q Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns. Watch for overflow lot signage.
- Q Visit www.renoairport.comfor real-time parking availability and follow the airport on social media to be alerted to lot closures.
To expedite the Transportation Security Administration security screening process:
- Empty pockets, remove shoes, jewelry, personal electronic devices, and place them in the bins provided.
- Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to remove coats, jackets, and all outerwear.
- Know the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on bags at www.tsa.gov. Liquids, gels, and aerosols must be packed in a one-quart plastic baggie.
- Food brought through security typically requires extra screening.
- Sign up for automated airline flight status alerts sent directly to your smart phone and download boarding passes at home.
- Do not wrap gifts. Wait until you reach your destination to wrap holiday gifts as the TSA may need to unwrap them for inspection.
As a reminder, all travelers are required to wear face coverings in airports and on planes through March 18, 2022, regardless of proof of vaccination or booster.
(The Reno-Tahoe International Airport assisted in this report.)