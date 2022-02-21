An early morning storm dropped a few inches of snow in different parts of northern Nevada. That caused some delays for commuters. Some residents saw their drive times nearly double between Cold Springs and Reno. Most areas within the Truckee Meadows dealt with some slick roads during the morning hours.
"I went, briefly, to the office for a little bit and it was pretty bad," Rene Gonzalez, Northwest Reno resident said. "People were being careful on 80 and then I took Rock Blvd. and then it got really slow because everybody was being super careful but I feel that they did a pretty good clearing of the road."
Some areas of town often see traffic problems when it snows. That includes some of the areas around the northwest part of Reno.
"We watched the cars coming up Somersett Parkway and it's always scary to see them going up and down on a morning like this," Katy Simon Holland, Northwest Reno resident said. "It's especially icy but the city does a great job up here."
Others say the roads looked a lot worse than they were.
"At first, I was a little worried because I had a two-wheel drive car but I went right through it, no problem," Ed Schrader, Northwest Reno resident said.
The snowfall meant crews from the cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County and the Nevada Department of Transportation had to clear the roads. Most major roads in the area were clear by about 10:00 in the morning. There were still crews clearing snow from parking lots and sidewalks in both commercial and residential areas.
"We have a big driveway, so that required shoveling," Simon Holland said. "It'll probably burn off but not soon enough."
Many residents decided to shovel their sidewalks and driveways because temperatures are expected to drop, tonight.
"I'm concerned because it's supposed to get really cold and therefore, I want to make sure I got all the snow off because I don't want the ice," Schrader said.
The snow is a welcome site for the area that has had a dry start to 2022. October did have record amounts of rain and December brought about 70 percent of our annual snowfall but there has not been much since.
"I thought it was great" Schrader said. "We needed it. We were pretty dry and I was actually getting worried, you know?"
It was also a welcome site for kids who spend their Presidents' Day off of school by heading to a popular sledding hill at McQueen High School.
"It's so scary, it's fun," Lukas Gonzalez, eight-year-old said. "It's really fun to go head first. You can just go down and it's so fun and you can like, it's so fun."
"To me, it's like a roller coaster but you don't have to pay any money and stuff and you can just drive here for fun," Mikayla Utu, 10-year-old said.
The day off means the kids also have plenty of time to warm up and have fun in other ways, too."
"I'm having a sleepover with her, so we might maybe go home and watch a movie or something," Grace Haereite, nine-year-old said.