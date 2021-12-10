The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are working to help keep holiday season travels safer by participating in an impaired driving Joining Forces event aimed at increasing awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.
For drivers, holiday party plans and New Year’s Eve plans should include arrangements that ensure no one will be driving under the influence. Whether it’s a designated driver, ride share or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have an alternative that avoids the possibility of making a bad decision which could lead to unnecessary tragedy.
From December 10, 2021, through January 3, 2022, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will join partnering agencies in this special enforcement and awareness operation made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety.
The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)