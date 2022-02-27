The Washoe County School District will no longer require masks on school buses starting Monday February 28th.
They say this is in line with CDC guidance on COVID-19 requirements.
The following message went out to families this morning from the district.
Hello, families—
This is an important message from the Washoe County School District.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control—or CDC—has issued new guidance regarding COVID: They have lifted the requirement for students and staff members to wear masks while riding on school buses or vans operated by public school districts.
Therefore, beginning tomorrow, Monday, February 28, masks will not be required while riding in or operating school buses in the Washoe County School District. Mask-wearing is optional for students and staff members on buses.
The CDC is making this change to align with new guidance lifting mask requirements inside classrooms where there is a low- or medium community level of COVID illness.
Mask wearing is optional for staff or students who wish to continue wearing them.