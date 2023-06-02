Late Thursday night minutes before the midnight deadline, Republican Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed The Appropriations Act, AB520.
The Appropriations Act would have allocated $7-billion from the State General Fund and State Highway Fund to a wide array of essential state programs.
Big ear marks in the budget bill included $2.4-billion for Medicaid, $255-million for University of Nevada Reno, and more than $50-million for Northern Nevada Mental Health Services.
In a midnight letter addressed to Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, Lombardo stated that the budget falls short of fiscal balance and responsibility.
In the letter, Lombardo stated, "It utilizes one-time money to fund recurring programs, and it creates the potential for Nevada to face a fiscal cliff."
Legislative Democrats pushed back a half and hour later with a statement of their own.
Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro stated, "Preschoolers, college students, Medicaid recipients, veterans, public safety and health care professionals, and all Nevadans deserve better than a Governor who is willing to leverage their well-being for political gain."
The Legislature will reconvene Friday to re-work the Appropriations Act with the goal of putting it back on Lombardo's desk before the June 5th deadline.
If the budget is not passed by late June, state employees could go unpaid and state programs un-funded.