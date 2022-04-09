My Hometown Heroes Poker Tournament Fundraiser

Over at the Cal Neva Casino, a poker tournament was held to raise money for young adult cancer survivors around the ages of 17 to 39 who aspire to go to college. My Hometown Heroes is a national college fund, whose Founder and Executive Director himself was diagnosed with brain cancer the day after he graduated college.
Danny Heinsohn, the Founder & Executive Director of My Hometown Heroes tells us his story "People that were there for me in the hospital when I was diagnosed were my heroes, so I flipped the script and called it My Hometown Heroes."
Heinsohn says about 77,000 young adults are diagnosed with cancer. He explains, so many of them don't have a supportive community, and that's where My Hometown Heroes comes in to help. They award scholarships from $1,000 to $10,000 across the country. He also says they keep 20% of their fundraising proceeds here in Nevada.
Heinsohn adds "The financial burden with cancer itself can be immense, and they want to go to college so that's our mission, our mission is to bridge a gap between cancer and college one scholarship at a time."
During their tournament today, they had sandwiches in from Jersey Mikes, as well as a raffle for poker participants to win prizes. They're expecting about 40 to 50 people to raise equal to or more than their last tournament.
Heinsohn says "Our first poker tournament was November last year, we netted over $10,000 for scholarships."