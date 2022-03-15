Quick Space has donated a scholarship to the Western Nevada College Foundation.
The Quick Space Organization & Project Management Scholarship will provide college students the opportunity to earn a degree that is highly marketable within the local business community.
$4,000 in scholarship funds will be awarded to students whose goals and accomplishments align with Quick Space’s core values. The company's values include taking care of others, honest communication, taking ownership, and being respectful and trustworthy.
Students in their junior or senior year at Western Nevada College and students who are pursuing their bachelor’s degree in applied science are encouraged to apply.