Fire restrictions have gone into effect for much of the region starting July 1st. Areas impacted are lands under the jurisdictions of:
- the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Carson City District Office
- the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Western Nevada Agency
- fires the Bureau of, Bureau of Reclamation California - Great Basin Region
- Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF)
- Public Domain Allotments,
- the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge Complex
The restrictions are due to drying vegetation, increased daytime temperatures, and several other human related factors.
The fires restrictions prohibit the following:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.
- Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.
- Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
- Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
- Possession or use of fireworks or any other incendiary device.
- Use of tracer rounds (always prohibited), steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets, including Binary Explosive Targets while recreational shooting.
During this fire season, agencies will be citing those who do not comply with the above restrictions. Violation of these prohibitions is subject to punishment by a fine and/or imprisonment (agency statutes vary). Persons may also be responsible for resource damage, suppression costs and any injuries that occur if they are found liable for causing a wildfire.
Fire safety reminders if target shooting:
- Refrain from shooting during hot, dry, and windy days.
- Don’t use incendiary or tracer ammo.
- Place your targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation and avoid shooting into rocky areas.
- Bring enough water. A five-gallon bucket of water readily available while shooting could prevent a disaster if a fire does start.
- Bring a shovel. Use the shovel to dig a trench around your targets before shooting to ensure that any fire caused by sparks can be easily contained.
- Shoot at quality steel targets designed to minimize risks to both the shooter and the environment.
- Do not shoot trash. Trash like old couches and TVs can often be found illegally dumped on public land but can be dangerous fire hazards when shot.
It is recommended when traveling in or otherwise using wildland areas to bring tools that aid in preventing wildfires. Agencies recommend having these items on hand- an axe, a shovel, one gallon of water, as well as a cell phone to report wildfires.