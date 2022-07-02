Weather Alert

...Cooler and Breezy 4th of July Holiday Weekend... * A cold front will bring temperatures down to 5-15 degrees below average Sunday and Monday. Highs in the lower to mid 80s are expected in the lower elevations, with upper 60s to lower 70s in Sierra valleys. For many areas this could be the coolest July 4th since 2000. Nights will also be cooler than average, so anyone planning to camp out especially in the higher elevations this weekend should pack sufficient gear to stay warm overnight. * Enhanced afternoon southwest to west wind gusts 30-35 mph and dry conditions are expected areawide Saturday and Sunday, with lighter but still breezy winds Monday. Avoid causing sparks near dry vegetation. As always, follow local fire and fireworks restrictions. Additionally, expect some boating impacts Saturday and Sunday afternoon as area lakes will be choppy with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Lake Wind Advisory Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

