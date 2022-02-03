A Reno man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police responded to a shots fired call in Northwest Reno.
On Thursday, February 3 the Reno Police Department responded to the area of 7th Street and Canal Street in Northwest Reno on the report of shots fired around 4 p.m.
During the investigation into the incident, 31-year-old Jeremy Miller was contacted and determined to be the shooter.
Miller was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm in a Congested Area, Intoxicated Person in Possession of a Firearm, and Child Endangerment.
A juvenile was also located on scene and checked ok.
There was no one injured during this incident, and no outstanding suspects.
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this report.)