The winter weather here in Northern Nevada the last few months did some damage to a local nonprofit. Part of the Urban Roots teaching farm on 2nd Street flooded, and gusty winds blew the plastic off some of the hoop houses there.
"The hoop houses, in the cold weather, are kind of like our classrooms," said Farm Manager Deborah Hug. "So with the roof half on and half off right now, we're missing a good space where we stay warm in the winter."
The farm shows kids where their food comes from and how to grow it, and the nonprofit continues to grow as well. There's community-based programs for all ages, and some new additions to the farm.
"We serve a couple thousand people every year, usually we'll have about 60 kids on the farm at the most at a time," Hug said. "We are currently putting in a teaching kitchen; that's our big thing this year. We already do some cooking here, but we'll take them through a real kitchen and teach them how to take the food from the farm to their plates."
There's a fundraiser underway to help fix the damage before things start to heat up again.
"We're ramping up for a very busy spring and a super busy summer, so we just want to get everything buttoned up and prepared for that time of year," Hug said. "We depend a lot on our community, so we're really hopefully we'll raise the money with everyone's help and hopefully we can give it right back to our community."
For some that visit these teaching farms, the takeaway is something that stays with them.
"I remember going to a field trip like this when I was younger and it changed my life," Hug said. "I came home and I started planting seeds and I never forgot what I learned there that day."
The hope is to raise a few thousand dollars to fix the storm damage in the coming weeks. Donations can be made at: https://www.urgc.org/donate