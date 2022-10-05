Nevada Health Centers Mammovan is making several stops in Northern Nevada for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"The Mammovan is a mobile mammography unit that travels across the state continually with the goal of creating access to mammography screening for women who live in rural Nevada, but also more metro areas where maybe they have a transportation barrier to get to a brick and mortar location," said Carrie Tallman with Nevada Health Centers.
With breast cancer, early detection is key, and these appointments don't take long at all.
"I think for a lot of women, they're mothers, they're caregivers for aging parents, so they're not good at putting themselves first," Tallman said. "So what we encourage women to do is make the time for yourself. These are easy 20-minute appointments. You can download the paperwork beforehand, show up, and you are literally in and out in 20 minutes."
Breast cancer is something that affects one in eight women, and Nevada Health Centers wants to reach as many eligible women as possible.
"Mammography screening is a preventative screening so if they're insured, it's free to them," Tallman said. "We also accept people that are uninsured and we're fortunate enough to have grants to connect women so they have a resource to get a screening. Our mission is access to healthcare; we will never deny any woman a screening."
Another way to support the cause is by buying the Breast Cancer Awareness license plates at the Nevada DMV.
"Those funds go directly to an uninsured woman that perhaps needs a little assistance," Tallman said. "So it's a great way, if you have the means, to give back to women that maybe don't have those resources."