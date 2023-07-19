A group that empowers people with developmental disabilities to express themselves through art is partnering with a local nonprofit for a unique Artown event.
Five years ago, art lovers Heather Smith and Robin Heywood started a program called UnchARTed Waters, a way to get people with developmental disabilities involved in all kinds of art.
"Everyone should have access to art," Heywood said. "There should be no limits, no barriers, no borders. We can go on and on about what art does for us, but it feeds our soul."
Now, through a partnership with nonprofit Sierra Arts Foundation, they're able to expand that mission.
"Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada was the first nonprofit we were working with," Heywood said. "Now, being under the umbrella of Sierra Arts, we're going to reach even more nonprofits, so they can all play together and create art ."
On Thursday, they're hosting an art workshop at the Sierra Arts Galley in Downtown Reno. Everyone will get to take home a finished piece, help with a group project that will go on display, and even get supplies for future works of art.
"We will have a makers space where you get to create things to create art at home," Smith said. "We're trying to expand parents' knowledge of things that can be used in the home to create art so people have more access to art in their daily lives."
Families are always welcome at these workshops, so everyone can share in the joy of creating.
"Whether they're verbal or non-verbal, limited vocabulary, whatever, you can see the joy, see the growth, see the energy," Smith said. "You're filming and watching someone see the wonder of their print come off the plate and their eyes light up, their face lights up, and their parent is in the background about to cry. We all feel it, we all need it. Reno is Artown and Robin and I, we can't live without art. We need it almost as much as air and we think other people need it that way too."
The workshop is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The event is free, but registration is required. It's open to people with developmental disabilities of all ages. More information: https://sierraarts.org/events/