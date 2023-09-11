On September 9 during the Washoe County Homelessness Advisory committee meeting, we heard from the City of Reno, the City of Sparks and the Cares Campus all regarding homelessness in our area.
The Cares Campus says their main focus is finding permanent housing for those who find themselves without a home.
The Cares Campus recognizes they're the only option for many of the most vulnerable in the community.
They also have a no sobriety requirement, no fees, no required ID, no background checks and no prior program completions requirement. But some of the public comment who have lived in the Cares Campus before say they want the staff to be more trained based off their past experiences.
"This man OD and a young lady came in to save his life... this is a dangerous spot I think you guys should train these people, that are watching god's children," shared a public commenter.
The Cares Campus says their priority, in this order, is staffing and training, safety and security, facility and construction and partner development.
Within the Cares Campus presentation, they say permanent housing for those without a home is their main focus. They're implementing new construction to improve Cares Campus; the construction will go through 4 phases going through the Fall of 2024.
"Everyone is in tight because of the construction, the resource center will open up and have a separate entrance," a Cares Campus representative said. "The main campus will move back to Threlkel and Line Drive will be the entrance for the resource center and the housing projects."
The Washoe County Homelessness Advisory Commissioners say they want to continue to see the progress in person for the Cares Campus. Some of those who spoke during public comment think the Cares Campus isn't very safe or accessible.
"The garage bays at cares campus are overflow or warming centers are not efficient for certain demographics, we know many seeking shelter at the Cares Campus view it as unsafe, inaccessible, or not allowed to be there leaving one space for everyone to go is not practical and can leave certain demographics without options," said another public commenter.
The Washoe County Homelessness Advisory Committee says the goal of this meeting was to hear from both the community and the non-profits.
"I hope we don't just meet when there is an update to the Cares Campus, because I know you have so much going on but there are so many pieces to the puzzle." said one commissioner.
One commenter went on to say, “Obviously we have a crisis in the community that we’re all working here to solve.”
Collectively the public says they want to see more temporary warming centers for the winter and provide more beds for those who may not have a home.
Public comment went on to say, “The winters... I know that you guys know that you get to go home into your warm beds a lot of people have been failed by a lot of different factors and that should not be a death sentence.”
The City of Sparks during their presentation announced they have Community Development Block Grant funds allocated to support non-profits that provide shelter and services to the homeless youth in Washoe County.
The City of Reno during their presentation shared their housing and neighborhood development housing update.
Out of 80 responses from a data survey they held on to residents housing situations they say 86% of the people they surveyed are housed, 12 being in a new unit, 57 have been housed with assistance and 11 were not housed at all.
The City of Reno also showed results from their HOME program, with over $5 million in home funds awarded, six affordable projects approved and 565 affordable units.