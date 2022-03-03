There are new construction projects in progress all over the Truckee Meadows. But the industry as a whole is facing a unique set of challenges.
"In construction, we have the '5 Ls,'" said Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance. "That's Labor, Lumber, Logistics, Land, and Laws. And this is the first time I can remember where really all five are causing a super storm; we are having issues in all five sectors."
The price of lumber has skyrocketed.
"Last summer it doubled, then dropped about 40%, but since October it's doubled again," West said. "We understand we have a lot of issues with materials coming out of China, but most of our lumber comes out of Canada, so it's really frustrating to see all the disruptions COVID has created in those pipelines that are having everyday effects."
Materials are stuck in transit or on long delays.
"We still have 90 container ships out in the port of Los Angeles with materials we need," West said. "All the logistics issues are affecting things like copper wire and electrical panels. You used to be able to get a garage door in four weeks and now it's taking 24 weeks."
Space is limited, and the permitting process can drag on.
"We are a constrained basin, land is certainly an issue," West said. "And when you have very onerous laws in terms of trying to get the land approved for development, we have examples of that here in the valley. The StoneGate project in North Reno - we need those 5,000 units. They've been working for seven years to try and get that project approved and they still haven't started scraping the dirt. So when you drag those projects out and we lost that inventory of lots to build on, all it does is drive up demand, which drives the cost up, which is really unfortunate."
And there's the ongoing labor shortage.
"In the state, we're still about 20,000 construction workers short," West said. "It's really a generational issue; the Great Recession we had starting in 2007 followed by the financial collapse, that really caused us to lose an entire generation of the construction workforce, and we just haven't got back there."
But with that shortage comes some opportunity.
"Fifty percent of the workforce is over the age of 50 and going to be retiring," West said. "So the opportunities for young people to come into this industry and really accelerate on that career path and make something for themselves is tremendous. The great part about our industry is we train from within, so I don't want anyone to feel intimidated they don't know anything about construction - that's fine. If you show up on time and work hard, we'll teach you everything you need to know and give you a skill set that that will provide you an amazing career opportunity for the rest of your life."