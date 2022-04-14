Law Enforcement agencies require a wide range of resources but there is not enough funding to fill their wish lists. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was in Reno to discuss this issue with local law enforcement leaders. They discussed current federal funding sources and the possibility of more in the future.
"One of the first things I did when I became Unites States senator was sit down, come back to the community and have a roundtable discussion," Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "I was concerned about the high suicide rate I was seeing amongst law enforcement."
Congress recently passed two of Cortez Masto's bills. One of them gets data on officers suicides. The other is the COPS Counseling Act, which provides mental health resources for officers. Many agencies have a mental health professional on staff for counseling.
"We've had a culture where you go to a call, you handle that tragic call but then you're expected to take the paper, take the report, do the investigation and go to the next one, and go to the next one but never talk about it," Sheriff Darin Balaam, Washoe County said.
The COPS Act is changing how officers view the stress and mental health challenges of their occupation.
"It allows them to have those conversations and have the privacy associated with them, as well, so it's saved countless careers," Chief Jason Soto, Reno Police Department said.
The Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes an increase in funding from the Byrne JAG program, which Cortez Masto pushed for. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is receiving $2.3 million to design a new medical and mental health facility in the jail.
"So that we can put those that have severe mental health issues, our suicidal inmates all in one unit, so they're not spread out throughout the facility," Balaam said. "We can keep them safe."
Balaam says the jail has an average of 1,178 inmates at once and that 60-70 percent of them either have a confirmed mental illness or had one in the past.
"When I started in '95, we had one wing of a housing unit, so 14 cells," Balaam said. "Now we have three full housing units for our mental health population."
Soto says his officers come into contact with people with mental illnesses more than they used to. Some of them are homeless and some are involved in different calls.
"It's more than quadrupled in terms of interactions that we have where somebody is affected by some type of mental health," Soto said.
Cortez Masto wants to increase federal funding for mental health in communities to prevent people with these issues from going to jail in the first place. She says Congress has gutted mental health spending since the 1990s.
"We are seeing the ramifications of it," Cortez Masto said. "Not only in our jails, amongst our first responders but the people in our community."
Balaam agrees that a facility in the community could help alleviate mental health issues in the jail and prevent people from getting arrested.
"Those detention facilities are meant for people that commit crimes, violent crimes, are predators," Balaam said. "That's what we house in our facility. Not people that don't know where they're at, don't know who they are."
The Sparks Police Department is receiving $1.2 million to upgrade its aging radio system. Dep. Chief Clinte Bellamy says the newer technology will be a drastic improvement for the next 10-20 years.
"With the hills, mountains, valleys, there can be a severe lack of communication with all of the dead spots, so this was a tremendous asset for us," Bellamy, Sparks Police Department said.
Cortez Masto is sponsoring another bipartisan bill called the "Invest to Protect Act". The bill would provide more funding to smaller law enforcement agencies that have less than 200 sworn officers.
"Most of our rural communities fit that bill," Cortez Masto said. "There's only very few larger communities of 200 or more police officers."
Bellamy says all but five of Nevada's law enforcement agencies have less than 200 officers. SPD is one of them that could qualify for the funding.
"Some of the things you can use that funding for are de-escalation training, equipment, retention of police officers and hiring of police officer," Bellamy said.
SPD is looking to increase its storage capacity for body camera footage.
"As you could imagine, with 65 police officers on the road, recording on those body-worn cameras 10 to 12 hours a day, there's a tremendous amount of data that must go into the Cloud and that's a tremendous cost," Bellamy said.
The group also discussed the idea of increasing federal funding to hire more police officers. Soto says RPD covered 55 square miles when he started his career. That has more than doubled since. Population is growing rapidly but staffing is not keeping up because of lack of funding.
"We have this huge region," Soto said. "I've got just short of 350 police officers and we need about 75 more. Local funding is only part of it."
Bellamy says another problem is the pool of officer candidates. RPD, SPD, WCSO and other agencies are competing for the same candidates, and they want the highest quality. He says several hundred people used go through the testing process to become officers but that number has dropped to about 30 today.