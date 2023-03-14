Looking for a job? The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking to hire more maintenance staff.
NDOT says their current shortage of workers is starting to impact their ability to maintain previous levels of service.
"Our highway maintenance staff truly are those highway heroes who are working day and night to help keep our vital thoroughfares open," NDOT Public Information Officer Meg Ragonese said. "We hope that anyone interested will help join this dedicated team."
NDOT is experiencing a shortage of staff in northwestern Nevada and they say that's having an impact on snow removal on state highways.
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has laid out a proposal to increase state pay.
Ragonese says she hopes Governor Lombardo's proposal helps make jobs at NDOT more competitive.
To learn more, you can visit Careers | Nevada Department of Transportation (nv.gov)