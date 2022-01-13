This month, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office has two pioneers retiring after decades of service.
Last week we met reserve deputy Aquila, and today's Someone 2 Know was hired in 1985 when very few women worked as peace officers in northern Nevada.
Deputy Sita Singh says she never expected to pursue this career and was surprised to find how much she's loved it.
We caught up with her recently for a ride along…
From securing roadways during a snowy wind storm, to chasing a call, Deputy Singh says she has thoroughly enjoyed her 37 years with Washoe County Sheriff's Office and that includes every challenging moment;
“I have had days where I couldn't stop laughing, I’ve had days when my heart just ached”. Singh is finishing her tenure with the Sheriff's Office working patrol - and says when she transferred to that division in 1987 - women were not really welcomed;
“We had to work twice as hard. I did what I need to do to make sure I was accepted and trusted enough so I could work with the guys”
Hard work seems almost second nature to Singh; she also served in the Air National Guard for 21 and a half years AND has been an active member of the Honor Guard for 34 years;
“I do it because it's important”.
One primary role for most honor guards is to provide funeral honors for fallen comrades.
“We do it so the survivors of those who have given all, know that we care”.
Singh has traveled long and far to fulfill her duty; “Not only all over Nevada and California, but the state of Washington, state of New York,” and many other cities, making many friends along the way.
Singh has also been a hostage negotiator since the year 2000 and remembers one case vividly; “…a lady, who was pregnant was being held hostage by her boyfriend,” Sita says it took 11 hours of negotiation, “We were able to get her freed and take him into custody.”
Singh says one skill she acquired as hostage negotiator has helped kept her safe and sane during her 35 years on patrol
Talk, simply talk – have a conversation. Talking to people can go a long way.” That - and her sense of humor - have worked wonders on her usual beat in Cold Springs; “People over there, wave to me with all their fingers on their hand.”
And before she retires, Singh has a word of advice for others who want to work in law enforcement:
"Maintain your compassion for people"
###
If you're wondering about the deputy's exotic sounding name - we asked;
Her dad was from Trinidad - his family, from India, and her mom, from Nova Scotia
Sita Singh, herself, was born in Canada, raised in Trinidad and Guyana - then moved here in her early teens and attended Sparks High School