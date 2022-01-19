Our Someone 2 Know moved to northern Nevada in 2012.
That year, Fire Chief Charles Moore was hired to head up the newly-independent Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
Now, with ten years at that position and more than 40 years in fire service - Moore says he's still driven to help others, and still gets an adrenaline rush from his work
We caught up with the Chief at the headquarters for Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue on Barron Way in Reno
Moore says there is one wildfire that’s been the most impactful; The Little Valley Fire of 2016.
Driven by wind-gusts nearly 90 miles per hour, the massive blaze torched more than 2,000 acres and destroyed 23 homes in Washoe Valley. The escaped prescribed-burn shocked and devastated the Little Valley community and still haunts Chief Moore;
"Because how close we came to losing citizens and firefighters in that particular call. It was by a razor thin margin”.
As the head of Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR), Moore says it's his job to makes sure his team is always prepared; "You do that through training and proper equipment and that's one thing I think we do well.”
The Chief gives credit to everyone at the fire agency
"They're incredibly talented, incredibly dedicated and I owe the success of this organization to my staff’
By most measures, TMFR is a very successful organization; "In ten years, we've doubled in size, we have one of the most modern fleets of any fire department in northern Nevada, we’ve doubled our staff.”
All this from a man who never dreamed of being a fire fighter. He graduated college as an architect.
"I was so bored sitting at a drafting table”
Living in Colorado at the time, Moore signed up to be a volunteer fire fighter; "It was really the adrenaline rush of the job that got me hooked and helping people - which was enormously satisfying”.
By the time he was 30 years old, Moore became fire chief of the Avon-Beaver Creek area, west of Vail; "I was probably the youngest fire chief in Colorado at the time.”
Here in northern Nevada, chief Moore has been the public face of his agency; addressing the media at the scene of fires - and the voice appealing for funding and change, like implementing the ash can program - and more
"We do that through our paramedic program, we do that through a lot of our prevention programs - the green waste program which has been hugely successful.”
So, with a fair amount of accomplishments to his name and 42 years of fire service, we asked Chief Moore - what's next?
"I haven't written that chapter yet,” Moore grins, “We'll have to wait and see what happens.”
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue serves unincorporated areas of Washoe County, Nevada - not including the cities of Sparks or Reno - for a total of 6,000 square miles across the region.
This year they are celebrating 50 years of service.
Link to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue here - https://tmfpd.us/