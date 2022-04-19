The Washoe County School Board has been searching for a new Superintendent with help from the Bryan Group, since the current Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill is retiring at the end of June.
All of the finalists gathered at Wooster High School on Tuesday afternoon to be interviewed.
Each candidate was asked why they think they would be best fit for the job.
Caprice Young, Ed.D., the President of the Education Growth Group in Los Angeles CA points out "Being a superintendent is a lot more than just leading instruction."
Jhone Ebert, the State Superintendent Of Public Instruction for the State Of Nevada says "I am wanting to be closer to students, closer to educators so I can do the work alongside."
Susan Enfield, Ed.D., the Superintendent Of Schools for Highline Public Schools in Burien WA tells us "I'm certainly making a deliberate decision to come to a place where I believe I can do meaningful work over a long period of time."
Sherrell Hobbs, Ph.D., the CEO & President of the Victory Educational Solutions in Fort Lauderdale FL also says "I think about transforming public education, and they're open to being able to see themselves in a different light and being able to see how they can advance."
Shawn Loescher, Ed.D., the CEO of the Urban Discovery Schools in San Diego CA tells us "30 years of experience in educational innovation and keeping a focus on what we can do to prepare our students for what's next."
What would they do about staffing shortages throughout the school district?
Loescher says "It's incredibly rewarding to work with students don't get me wrong, but we also want to make sure they can get home and not have a second job."
Ebert adds "Compensation number 1, number 2 is we need to make sure that our learning conditions, that our working conditions our staff have are the best."
Young mentions "When there aren't enough staff members everyone else who's still here is stretched so far."
What would they do in case of another pandemic surge?
Enfield tells us "Respond in a smarter way, a more thoughtful way but just as we did before. Taking guidance from the department of health, and the state that we're consistent in that."
Loescher says "We're going to have to wait and see what the science tells us before we make an appropriate decision for what we would do for our faculty, staff, children and community."
And what would be a challenge you would take on as superintendent?
Young explains "Number one is chronic absenteeism. We've got to get the kids back, we've got to get them to feel welcome and comfortable in the schools again."
Ebert adds "Students can't learn if they're not here at school."
Hobbs made another point, "You never know what the needs are until you listen to the people, to hear their voice."
When making the final decision, one candidate said it's the fit between the candidate, the board and the community.