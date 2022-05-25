Over the course of 10 years, the Discovery Museum has been able to welcome science into the lives of 1.7 million visitors.
Mat Sinclair, the President & CEO of the Discovery Museum says "We've hosted three traveling exhibitions, we've expanded our exhibit portfolio and we've served 20,000 kids a year who've come through on school field trips."
No matter your age, Sinclair says the museum has something for everyone "The Discovery is a place for everyone, there's a perception that this is just a place for the little ones or you've got to have a little one in order to get admission into the museum. That's just not the case."
The museum is always adding new science exhibitions for people to navigate. Just last week they opened their new permanent exhibition, provided by Tesla, called Energy/Energia--at the museum's first bilingual exhibition that has over 19 interactive components that focus on sustainable energy. He says one of the most compelling things about this new addition to the museum is that it isn't just a place for learning but also apart of the workforce development conversation.
"This is where the sparks get ignited and people have that aha moment that they can peruse a career in one of these really cool science tech fields," Sinclair adds.
He says his favorite memory at the discovery museum is when they got the chance to host a T-Rex named Sue, after 19 years of being on a world wide tour, the dinosaur stopped in Nevada for its last stop before returning to Chicago.
Sinclair tells us "She sat where I'm currently standing, and greeted every visitor that turned the corner with her giant gaping open T-Rex mouth."
He also mentions in the next 10 years they're looking forward to bringing the museum on the road to other rural areas.