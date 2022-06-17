The Reno Rodeo is back in town. Putting on the 10-day event means thousands of animals arrive with it. Bulls, steers, calves, horses and sheep all require a lot of care. Feed and water top the list. That requires lots of hay.
"It's got to be somewhere between 30 and 40 tons of hay, ballpark, but whatever it is, they never run out," Joe Coli, Veterinarian at the Reno Rodeo said. "That's for sure. If they need more, they'll get it."
Staff feeds the animals twice per day and there is always water available in the troughs.
"They need to have free access to water when they're in pens," Coli said. "They have a little bit of a restriction for a period of time before they go out to show, so that they don't have problems because of recent water consumption. No different than any athlete."
Some of the animals do require veterinary care but Coli says it is usually minor health checks.
A good part of what we see is horses that might be sore," Coli said. Typically, not so much the cowboys, the professional cowboys. They rarely have problems."
Individual animal owners are in charge of feeding their own horses. Erin Johnson came from Fowler, Colorado to participate in the Reno Rodeo. She is caring for her Breakaway horse.
"I'm just washing some cuts that he got on his back legs and washing him with Betadine, which is an antimicrobial scrub, kind of making sure he doesn't get an infection," Johnson said.
Johnson says the health of the animals is paramount to the success of the participants and the sport. Many say the animals are treated like athletes.
"If we don't have the animals, we might as well stay home, so I mean they're taken care of way better than we take care of ourselves," Johnson said.
Some horse owners opt for another treatment for their animals. Curtis Sterner is an independent distributor for BEMER Group. He sells sessions of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Technology treatments. He places what looks like a horse blanket onto the animal for about 10 minutes.
"Basically, it stimulates the blood vessels, making you think you're being active," Sterner said. "Your circulation's increased, your white blood cell activity becomes more active, so prevention and healing's increased and we're also detoxing every cell in the body with increased metabolic waste and oxygenating."
He says the horses enjoy the treatment. In some cases, it will get a horse who is reluctant to drink water to go to the trough.
"Some of these horses only like to drink the water from their own well, so they come up here, the water tastes different, they don't want it, so we give them a session and it immediately makes them thirsty and they go to the water," Sterner said.
Some may look at rodeo as a violent sport that inflicts pain on the roughstock animals. Coli says the events are much more dangerous for the cowboys than the animals.
"They're used to being put through the pens and the chutes," Coli said. "For roughstock, they've done that many times and they're very familiar with that, so the difficulties there are very minimal."
The Reno Rodeo runs through June 25.